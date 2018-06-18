With climate change set to make more rain than snow, Temperance Flat is a good idea

Let me make sure I understand this: California decided that storing water in Temperance Dam was a waste of money, “…there would not be enough water to fill a reservoir of that size.”
Note the April 24th Bee article. According to a new study, “Californians should expect more dramatic swings between dry and wet years as the climate warms.” “….the state will be hit by devastating widespread flooding in coming decades.” “UC researchers found that California‘s highly volatile climate will become even more volatile as human caused climate change tinkers with atmospheric patterns over the eastern Pacific Ocean.” “…extremely dry years is expected to rise 200 percent...wet years 150 percent.” “All the while, the snowpack, nature’s reservoir, is shrinking.”
All that water “devastating widespread flooding in wet years” and no place to store it as 1.3 million acre-feet Temperance could hold will flood out the Delta.
And now the governor has issued new water use regulations of 50 gallons of water per person per day. “…extremely dry years is expected to rise 200 percent.” And the Temperance Dam is a bad idea? I must be one of those people that just doesn’t get it.
Dennis Sniffin, Fresno
