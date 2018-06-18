It should be less about Trump and more about America

Throughout his career as developer, actor, businessman, consummate deal maker, Donald Trump has focused on one primary goal: to make more money for himself. In his new role of president of the United States, his goal should be as a leader to make decisions that that benefit the citizens of the United States and the people of the world. A narcissist, Mr Trump continues to focus on himself rather than the people who entrusted him to be our leader. Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and the Roosevelts were strong, dedicated leaders who put America and her people above their own whims and ambitions. Mr. Trump needs to emulate the great leaders who preceded him. It’s not all about him, it should be all about us!
Jane Williams, Madera Ranchos
