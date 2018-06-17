Newsom is a do-nothing living off his family’s largesse

Our choices for governor: 1. The do-nothing Lt. Gov. that had an affair with the vulnerable, substance-abusing subordinate wife of his best friend who, after being caught, gave her public (hush) money to go away (where are you, #Metoo movement?) rather than dip into his own big piggy bank that’s been filled exclusively by a billionaire sugar daddy for who knows what, who is now a family man who licked his own drinking problem just long enough for the media to quit asking about it, yet still drinks and wants to lead us to liberal paradise where there is no gasoline (except for private jets) and plenty of weed, where guns (for everyone but his body guards), soda pop and having personal opinion are illegal; or 2. son of a single mother that started several successful business, who wants low taxes for us and to restore liberty to Californians who dare have their own opinion based on their life experiences that may differ from the rich, elitist crowd that owns the rest of the politicians in this state. It’s rare when you know before being elected that a candidate is an amoral, elitist puppet of billionaires.
Tony Barrett, Clovis
