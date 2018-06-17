Was justice done in the Scarber case? Questions abound

Law enforcement seems to take care of its own, and there’s more evidence of that in the Scarber affair. A high-ranking officer in the California Highway Patrol and his wife were accused of multiple offenses in helping their son flee to Mexico. The son subsequently was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison for 35 years.
His parents, however, pleaded no contest to a single felony and were smote with a kid glove – no confinement, not even house arrest, a modest $10,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.
Does that service mean picking up trash on the freeway – highly appropriate – or stuffing envelopes at a charity? We also don’t know if this easy way out would have been available to one and all.
Donald R. Slinkard, Fresno
Comments