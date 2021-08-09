Clovis Unified isn’t unique. Valley Children’s right to call board ‘wildly flawed’ on COVID

It is unheard of for Todd Suntrapak, CEO/president of Valley Children’s Healthcare, to publicly admonish local elected officials. Like most top executives of major organizations in the central San Joaquin Valley, Suntrapak typically leaves any chiding behind closed doors.

So it was noteworthy that his frustration overflowed into a six-page letter he sent this past weekend to the Clovis Unified School Board. It came in response to a recent special meeting on Clovis Unified’s COVID protocols as the new school year approaches.

Todd Suntrapak, CEO-president, Valley Children’s Healthcare

Using terms like “inaccurate” and “wildly flawed,” Suntrapak offered his perspectives to “set the record straight” on the issue of COVID and schoolchildren.

Suntrapak hit head-on the claims repeatedly made by CUSD board President Steven Fogg that state and federal officials don’t know enough about Clovis students or local COVID conditions to mandate things like mask wearing inside classrooms when school resumes Aug. 16.

“We want to make decisions for our own kids, we don’t want Sacramento or Washington, D.C. to make the decisions,” Fogg said during the July 29 meeting.

He later added: “The CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control), the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics), they have no clue what is going on in my community. They are not here. They are political organizations.”

In response, Suntrapak wrote that “a pandemic does not respect the boundary line that makes a demarcation between the city of Clovis, or its school district, apart from Fresno or Selma or Madera.

“I truly believe your board did not mean to accept the flawed position that CUSD could possibly have a separate and distinct COVID experience, carved out from the rest of Fresno County, California or the nation.”

Actually, the board’s tenor for much of the meeting was how Clovis Unified is unique from any other district. For years, doing things the Clovis Unified way, as Doc Buchanan created and promoted, has been CUSD’s rallying cry.

Such a belief has worked well when it comes to educational matters like how much homework to assign and setting high standards for student achievement.

But in matters of public health, being self-focused can be scary.

The meeting also revealed the hypocrisy the Clovis Unified board is engaging in when it comes to COVID.

COVID guidelines

Top district administrators told the board they will follow California Department of Public Health guidelines that students wear masks while inside classrooms. Fogg said he expects the vast majority of students to mask up. And he said local control means the district could impose tougher standards than the state’s — though that seems highly unlikely.

The board passed a resolution calling on state officials to let Clovis Unified have local control on issues like mask wearing. In a similar vein, the board will allow parents — not pediatricians — decide if their children qualify for one of four possible exemptions to mask wearing.

Suntrapak addressed masks in his missive.

“Masks are well-documented to slow the spread of the pandemic — along with the spread of other childhood illnesses like the flu or RSV. Wearing a mask does not inhibit a child’s breathing, make them sick, or transmit bacteria,” Suntrapak wrote.

“The national recommendations for kids to get back to school wearing a mask is one we fully support.”

In his comment about Sacramento and Washington public health officials, however, Fogg made clear he does not want to take their guidance at a time when a COVID variant known as Delta is causing a surge in cases statewide. If that is the case, why does Fogg follow what state officials say when it comes to education?

To teach at a public school in California, teachers must earn a credential from the state. The California Education Department sets forth standards for every grade level, and districts throughout the state mandate their teachers to instruct students based on those standards. California sets the bar for how many hours of instruction must be given each year.

Why is it proper to follow the demands of state educators, but not state health experts?

Parents oppose masking

“We on the Clovis board feel that our parents are intelligent and caring people and they will make the right decisions for their children.”

Fogg said that at one point in the meeting, and while he is no doubt correct in his characterization of Clovis Unified parents, he forgot one key thing: Parents are expected to care only about their own children. It is the job of the board to consider the whole 40,000-student enrollment.

Multiple parents complained at the meeting about mask wearing and how it negatively affected their children. There is no question it is an imposition, even difficulty, that those parents did not themselves have to face when they were in school.

But these are trying times; the last pandemic was a century ago. The highly transmissible Delta variant is causing businesses, school districts and states across the nation to react.

Valley Children’s Hospital has seen increases in testing, positive results and hospitalizations similar to those from across the state and in Fresno County. In Fresno County, hospitalizations of patients under the age of 18 have increased by 20% since May.

Valley Children’s had twice as many COVID-19 hospitalizations in July than it did in June, according to statistics included in Suntrapak’s letter.

The Clovis Unified school board began its session by hearing from a half dozen local pediatricians, each of whom stressed the importance of mask wearing. One of them said to Fogg that her idea of local control was trusting the county public health department for guidance on health matters, not the school board.

It will soon be obvious if the decision to let parents self-certify that their children need mask exemptions was sound.

Certainly Suntrapak’s letter signaled he was no longer willing to put up with nonsensical thinking.