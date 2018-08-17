One side was disruptive, the other not listening. Is this what we want in our politics?

Two demonstrations targeting Valley Republican congressmen this week showed how wide the divide is in our current political climate, and how bridging that is going to require two things in short supply: listening and showing respect.
In the first instance, youthful demonstrators of an immigrants-rights group attended a lunch in Sacramento put on by the Public Policy Institute of California. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was making a presentation when demonstrators suddenly stood up in the audience and began chanting “McCarthy, where’s your heart?” in reference to his votes on immigration legislation.
Taken aback, McCarthy quickly caught on and leaned back in his chair on the stage, smiling as the demonstrators moved through the tables of guests who moments before had been eating. “If they don’t let us DREAM, we won’t let them sleep!” they shouted, referring to the Dream Act that has been much debated in Congress.
A PPIC official politely asked the demonstrators to end the interruption. A young man said “God bless you guys” as they walked out.
Meanwhile, another group of demonstrators gathered the same day in front of Rep. David Valadao’s home. The Hanford Republican was not there, but his wife and children were. The demonstrators used a bullhorn to say how they felt Valadao had been an early supporter, but had subsequently abandoned them when votes on immigration reform were taken.
Both demonstrations Wednesday were organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Action Fund. They came as part of the group’s “day of action” rallies across the state. It has a Central Valley chapter of 100-200 members based in Porterville.
CHIRLA, as it is also known, says it had tried for years to talk to McCarthy, but he has ignored the group. CHIRLA says it was able to share its views with Valadao a few years back, but not recently — he too has stopped meeting with members.
McCarthy has the right to expect he can deliver a message without interruption. The public has the right to hear him under the auspices of the sponsoring group without rude disruption. And Valadao has a right to believe his family is safe at home, without a group of strangers showing up across the street to demonstrate against him.
But Valley residents have a reasonable expectation that their elected officials will at least listen to them. The CHIRLA group has Valley members. Organizer Diana Colin said her group has rallied about 200 times in the past five years outside of McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. He hasn’t talked to them once, Colin said.
More broadly, GOP members in recent years have been reluctant to hold town hall meetings. A congressional neighbor to McCarthy and Valadao, Devin Nunes of Tulare, has also come under criticism by people in his 22nd District for his unwillingness to meet locally.
Valadao’s deputy chief of staff, Anna Vetter, says Valadao did stop meeting with CHIRLA when members became disruptive. Some years back CHIRLA interrupted an immigration forum Valadao was part of, much like it did with McCarthy. “He is willing to sit down, have a conversation, even have a debate, but there is a right way to do it. It has to be mutually respectful,” she said.
Special-interest groups may feel they have no options but in-your-face tactics to make their point. But their message gets lost when it is delivered in a way that offends. If the legislators were not listening before, they surely won’t be now. Demonstrations must be done in a civil way without trampling the rights of the general public and legislators representing them.
For their part, elected officials should be willing to hear others’ views, even from groups they have met previously. They represent all the people of their district, not just one party. If incumbents think their own position is just, they can abide dissenting opinions.
Valadao has taken a lead among Valley congressmen and Republicans in the House to forge an immigration solution, as he understands the critical need for laborers to work in agriculture. We are gratified when Vetter says he continues to want open dialogue, especially on that issue.
McCarthy is one of the most powerful members of Congress as majority leader. He may become speaker of the House next year when Paul Ryan of Wisconsin steps down. If McCarthy cannot give a group like Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights five minutes of his time, maybe a staff member can do so.
Listening and showing respect — things we teach our children. They’d go a long way toward improving our political climate.
