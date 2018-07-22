‘New normal’ on wildfires isn’t reason enough to give utilities a free pass

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through the state’s wine country in October. Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday, June 21, 2018, also warned its liability could be considerably higher after state fire officials determine the cause of 21 major fires that rampaged throughout Northern California, killing 44 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Jeff Chiu AP