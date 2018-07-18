Dark truth emerges from Trump’s Helsinki spin

We like the Washington Post’s slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” But when the lights went out at the White House on Tuesday, a truth emerged.
President Donald Trump was trying to spin away his utterly indefensible performance at the feet of Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. He would tell us he got mixed up, used the word “would” when he meant “wouldn’t,” as if that would make him sometimes gooing embrace of Putin less embarrassing. And that’s when the lights faded to black.
“Ooops, they just turned off the light,” blurted out Trump. He was in front of the cameras, supposedly, to express his great confidence in American law enforcement and the intelligence agencies that have supplied him with irrefutable proof of Russia’s meddling in our elections. That’s when he spoke his truest feelings: “That must be the intelligence agencies.”
Just a joke, he’ll insist. But his first reaction was to blame some of the most serious people in America doing the most dangerous work in the world. Trump’s performance in Helsinki was dangerous and dumb. No amount of spinning or joking or lying can change that. At least, Trump’s lights-out moment provides an excellent metaphor. He has been leading America into an ever darker, more dangerous place for 18 months. It’s time we all see the light.
Reactions from other editorial pages:
New York Daily News – President Donald Trump tried cleaning up the toxic spill. The Oval Office rug is still thick with radioactive sludge. Alongside Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the President spent many minutes echoing the Kremlin line, parroting tinfoil-hat conspiracy theories and casting aspersions at his own intelligence agencies. In Washington, he blamed mangled phrasing. ... The excuse doesn’t wash. ... Millions who have seen Trump repeatedly vouchsafe for Putin wonder what Russia seems to have on this president.
Chicago Tribune – Trump shocked and horrified America and its Western allies by appearing to take at face value Russian President Vladimir Putin’s smirky denial of any involvement in meddling with the 2016 U.S. election cycle. ... On Tuesday came a mind-boggling flip-flop. ... Hmm. Can we believe him, particularly after the fawning admiration he has shown for Putin – before and during the Helsinki meetup?
New York Times – The dark bond between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reached a new level, as the U.S. president betrayed his own intelligence agencies – and the entire nation – by publicly snuggling up to his Russian counterpart. Trump’s fawning over Putin was so disgraceful and creepy – oh, that wink! – that even many Republican lawmakers felt moved to express discomfort. ... (Among actions Congress should take) Pass legislation protecting Robert Mueller’s investigation. ... Pass legislation preventing Trump from unilaterally pulling out of NATO. ... Remove Rep. Devin Nunes as head of the House Intelligence Committee. ... Pass a resolution censuring the president for his Helsinki display. ... Let Putin know that not every American politician is eager to be his dancing bear.
San Diego Union-Tribune – A man of his word would have realized he had misspoken and corrected it right away or in one of his two subsequent interviews. A man of his word wouldn’t have blasted those intelligence estimates for months leading up to this week’s waffling, if he really believed them.
Washington Post – Trump’s transparent effort at damage control – too little, too late, on the wrong continent – will not undo the damage he caused. ... Those who can undo some of the damage sit at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
