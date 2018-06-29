Thumbs up: Good police work, former first lady loves Fresno

Thumbs up to Clovis police for busting two individuals who allegedly stole $100,000 worth of fireworks one week before the Fourth of July. The bust came Wednesday afternoon, when police served a search warrant at a home on Ashcroft Avenue, just east of Willow Avenue. A 28-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly stealing the goods. The officers found $80,000 of the fireworks – the remaining $20,000 is as yet unaccounted for. The fireworks were allegedly stolen from a distribution warehouse. Who buys fireworks at this time of year in bulk? Nonprofit organizations, churches and youth groups hoping to earn some money for their programs. That’s particularly why the theft was so galling, and the recovery so rewarding.
Thumbs up to Maria Shriver for her shout out to Fresno. The former first lady of California, an Emmy and Peabody-winning journalist, an Alzheimer’s advocate, best-selling author and mother will be the featured speaker at the 2018 California Women’s Conference in Fresno in September. In an interview this week with Bee staff writer Brianna Calix, Shriver said she much prefers hanging with Fresnans over the rich crowd at Davos, a ski and snow playground in the Swiss Alps for the well-heeled. The last time Shriver was in Fresno was 2010 for her WE Connect event, which gave low-income residents a one-stop location to take advantage of government services. From that she’s developed a “great affection” for Fresno. “It’s not San Francisco or L.A.,” she said. “I like to go and talk to people where they’re living real lives and dealing with real issues. That’s what I write about every week. That’s what I care about. I work on behalf of those people living paycheck to paycheck.”
That’s why she wants to come here. “I feel more that my crowd is in Fresno than Davos,” she said.
Thumbs up to Robin Skiles, who spent his 31-year law enforcement career with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and who on Friday was to be honored with a retirement party. During his career, Skiles worked as a patrol deputy, in corrections, on drug and violent crime cases, and in a rural subdivision office. He retires as the office’s undersheriff, second only to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. “Undersheriff Skiles was more than my right-hand man,” Boudreaux said. “We have been partners throughout the department for the last 31 years.”
Comments