SW Parra
Bearing the Tower Theatre cross: SW Parra opinion cartoon for April 18, 2021
The ongoing controversy surrounding Fresno’s Tower Theatre, and its possible sale to an evangelical church, is the subject of this week’s editorial cartoon.
The ongoing controversy surrounding Fresno’s Tower Theatre, and its possible sale to an evangelical church, is the subject of this week’s editorial cartoon.
Georgia’s newly passed voting laws hearken back to the era of race-based Jim Crow restrictions, as seen by SW Parra in this week’s editorial cartoon for The Fresno Bee.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments