Bearing the Tower Theatre cross: SW Parra opinion cartoon for April 18, 2021

By Fresno Bee staff

Tower Theater sale opposition and their cross to bear.
The ongoing controversy surrounding Fresno’s Tower Theatre, and its possible sale to an evangelical church, is the subject of this week’s editorial cartoon.

