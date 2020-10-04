SW Parra
Air pollution: SW Parra editorial cartoon for week of Oct. 4, 2020
The air has been full of dangerous, polluted and nasty things lately, as editorial cartoonist SW Parra shows in this week’s edition of his visual opinion.
The ultimate vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic may surprise, as conceived by editorial cartoonist SW Parra.
