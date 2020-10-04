Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

SW Parra

Air pollution: SW Parra editorial cartoon for week of Oct. 4, 2020

By SW Parra Special to The Fresno Bee and Merced Sun-Star

Air pollution
Air pollution SW PARRA swparra@gmail.com

The air has been full of dangerous, polluted and nasty things lately, as editorial cartoonist SW Parra shows in this week’s edition of his visual opinion.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service