Letters to the Editor for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Teachers deserve your appreciation
Teachers around the country are struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis. These individuals are spending money out of their own pocket to help the next generation of America succeed. When you walk into most classrooms you see decorations, educational posters, and information to help students when they are in the classroom. Most people don’t know that teachers purchase most of the things in their classroom for students to use. The school doesn’t help pay for much.
These ladies and gentleman are preparing the future of the world! Why are they getting paid so little for doing such a big and important job? Not to mention teachers never really get a break. More often than not they take several hours of work home and are constantly worrying about their students. Teachers deserve so much more than they are currently getting. So remember to THANK A TEACHER!
Trevor Stinecipher, Clovis
Protect right to own guns
Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. My name is Peyton Snow I am in the law and policy lab at CART. I strongly believe our Second Amendment should not be stripped away from us. Yes, there are many documents and situations where guns have been illegally sold/ bought. But do you know what sets off the guns? The person behind the gun who loaded that gun and pull the trigger. That person might be mentally unstable, or have other problems. Maybe even a bad childhood. I am passionate about this topic because people should have protection in case a home invasion happens or when there’s a burglary happening someone could end it quick just by scaring the robber waving a gun. Honestly, unless you have a firearms license or a gun permit, you shouldn’t have a gun.
I’m a country-first conservative. I strongly believe we shouldn’t have our Second Amendment ripped right out from under our feet.
Peyton Snow, Fresno
Immigrants should be respected
It is unnecessary to have ICE Agents have a surprise raid out in the streets or in grocery stores. Why do people hate immigrants so much? What did they ever do to receive hatred?
Immigrants are hard-working people who come to the United States searching for the “American Dream,” not searching for crime. Families are no longer comfortable here because they do not know if they will have a job the next day. They have a family and rights such as documented people. Why do they get put down? Maybe because their skin is a little darker, but underneath we all bleed red and we all have the same feelings.
Next time, think before biting into a grape, cherry, salad etc. You wouldn’t have all that food in your home if it wasn’t for immigrants.
Susie Salgado, Clovis
Santa makes too early an arrival
Christmas is a worldwide holiday that is known to be to the most popular of them all. That being said, when the seasons change from summer to fall, a winter holiday is already being acknowledged so early on, and leave no time to celebrate the others. At the Fashion Fair mall, Christmas decorations had been put up before Halloween had happened and had Santa taking pictures days later. On debate.org the question was asked if Christmas came to early and 80 percent of users voted that Christmas comes too early on in the year while leaving no time for the other holidays to be celebrated.
Ethan Fisk, Clovis
