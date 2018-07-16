Hate crimes are up, even in California

Most of us flinch when we read or hear about the woman who yelled “go back to your country” as she brutally beat a 92-year-old Latino grandfather with a brick in Los Angeles on the Fourth of July?
Or the white supremacist from Oakdale who went to Charlottesville, Va. to be among like-minded neo-Nazis – one of whom drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman.
The last few weeks in California have been a veritable buffet of bigotry. Now comes an Attorney General’s report showing a 17.4 percent spike in hate crimes last year.
Or the San Bernardino prosecutor posting racist, anti-immigrant memes and marveling on social media that no one had yet shot U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters?
Or the vice-mayor of Dixon ranting against LGBT “tinkerbells” and “faries (sic)” in the local paper?
Or the anti-Semitic robocall on behalf of John Fitzgerald, the Republican running for Congress in Contra Costa County who claims Jews seek to dilute the races and denies the Holocaust?
After a long decline, such incidents have drifted upward since 2015. But last year’s burst of hatred was a far bigger increase than either of the prior two years.
Local law enforcement in California has logged nearly 1,100 crimes in 2017 because of the race, ethnicity, creed, gender or sexual orientation of the victims.
Hate crimes at grade schools – grade schools – accounted for nearly 8 percent of the cases. Hate crimes at churches, temples, synagogues and mosques more than doubled. Anti-Muslim, anti-Jewish and anti-black crimes surged 20 percent each, with a stunning 52 percent jump in crimes involving anti-Hispanic bias.
This isn’t normal, or shouldn’t be. Hate rises and falls in inverse proportion to the quality of our leaders, and tracks our insecurity about change and capacity to adapt to it.
Californians were mostly managing that insecurity, despite shifts in climate, technology and the economy. Then came President Donald Trump, a man who amplifies and exploits fear.
His presidency has resulted in the forced separation of non-white immigrant children from their parents, inflated non-white immigrant crime reports, rejection of non-white immigrant asylum seekers, labeling non-white countries as s***holes, and the disparaging of non-white and female members of Congress such as Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Waters.
That’s how fear works. We know because California has been here before.
Unnerved by mass migration of Central Americans fleeing civil war, we voted in the xenophobic Proposition 187. The cover for this hateful law was that the costs of illegal immigration were just too high.
After the initiative passed in 1994, Los Angeles County reported a 23.5 percent increase in hate crimes against Latinos.
There’s no way to count all the collateral damage unleashed before the courts threw out Prop 187, but we do know that none of that animus stopped the changes. California became a majority minority state. Our economy became global and the Bay Area alone has a gross domestic product bigger than Sweden’s.
Still, humans remain human, ever susceptible to fear-mongering.
One bit of good news is that many of us are calling out bigotry. The woman suspected of beating the L.A. grandpa was identified and arrested. San Bernardino County is disciplining the racist prosecutor. The Republican Party has repudiated the Nazis on its slate.
In November, voters will get to choose whether bullies – or those who facilitate them – truly represent their values and priorities. More than most places, we know there can be life after hate.
