Another storm is on the way to Fresno, central San Joaquin Valley. What to expect

Under clearing skies, a pickup drives through part of a flooded intersection, left from the storms mid-week, at Bishop and Belmont avenues, northeast of Kerman, Friday Jan. 29, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Central San Joaquin Valley residents will see warmer temperatures and dry skies over the weekend before a new storm moves in early next week.

Cindy Bean, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said temperatures for Saturday should land in the mid-to-upper 50s in the Valley with mostly clear skies. Sunday temperatures should approach 60 degrees, with clouds beginning to creep over the Valley.

Meanwhile, temperatures over the weekend in the Sierras were expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s, Bean aid.

“Of course, the higher you go, the colder it will be,” she said.

The next storm will then move in on Monday and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

As much as an inch of rain could fall on the Valley’s east side, and around a tenth of an inch is expected on the west side.

The foothill area could see anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, she said. The Sierras could likely see a foot of snow and up to 16 inches at the higher elevation. Snow is expected to fall at elevations as low as 6,000 to 6,500 feet, which is slightly higher than last week’s snowfall.

“Rain and snowfall amounts come from Monday night through Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said.

Last week, nearly two inches of rainfall fell over the central San Joaquin Valley. Several feet of snow fell over the Sierra Nevada, causing Highway 168 to be closed at the Shaver Lake Marina.

Highway 168 at Shaver Lake reopened early Saturday, and Caltrans was escorting traffic as needed. There was also chain control at the top of the four-lane highway.