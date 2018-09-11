Watch this clip of Hurricane Florence’s core

Alexa Adamson said she filmed her friends rescuing their goats, Thunder and Lightning, from flooding at their home on Chong Street in Kaumana, Hilo on August 23, 2018. Prior to this, she filmed other videos of the flooding near her own home.
The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.
The Mariposa Sheriff's Department reminds travelers to check road conditions before leaving the house. Temperatures in Yosemite are expected to fall to around 28 degrees by 4pm, according to the National Weather Service. Total daytime snow accumul
Placer County Sheriff's Office Marine 6 crew is on Lake Tahoe today, Jan. 24, 2018 experiencing sustained 40-knot winds and 5- to 6-foot swells. One gust was just clocked at 75 knots! Anyone heading to the Lake Tahoe area should be prepared for th
A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surfa
Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain cause
