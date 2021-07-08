No escaping heat in the mountains: Record-high temperatures to bake Lake Tahoe, Yosemite

It is going to be really hot in Sacramento this weekend. Really hot.

But if you were hoping to escape to the mountains, think again: the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and up to 109 degrees in Yosemite.

On Wednesday, the temperature in South Lake Tahoe rose to 88 degrees, tying the all-time record high for the day which was set in 2014. Temperatures in the city are expected to soar into the weekend, rising as high as 94 by Monday. If the high temperatures predictions occur, the city will break temperature records on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service’s Reno Office warned that the mountains would be “very hot” through the weekend and into next week, noting that even the highest peaks could see temperatures up to 70 degrees.

“If you plan on venturing into the Sierra this weekend to escape the lower elevation heat, note that conditions will still feel quite hot for the afternoon hours, especially if you are exposed to the sun,” the weather service wrote.

Further south in the Sierra mountains, temperatures get even hotter, with Yosemite Valley expected to hit 109 degrees Sunday. An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas in Yosemite National Park under 5,000 feet in elevation.

Historically, temperatures at the weather service’s Yosemite National Park Headquarters have peaked at 105 degrees this time of year. This weekend’s heat could shatter those records.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mountains around Yosemite, but will still hover around 90 degrees — about as high as it gets for the area.

Officials urge those visiting the mountains this weekend to take caution, stay hydrated and stay in shady areas when possible. Hiking in hot conditions can be dangerous, so residents should think twice before embarking on strenuous hikes during the heat advisory. If you choose to spend time outside, have plenty of water on hand, officials say.

️Excessive Heat Warning begins Fri for the entire Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, foothills, & mountains up to ~ 6,000 ft.



Hottest days will be Sat & Sun – many Valley communities will approach or exceed 110°F, locally 115°F!



Be safe & hydrate! #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/jGwZAZVywE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

A record high temperature of 88°F was set at South Lake Tahoe today. This ties the old record of 88° set in 2014. pic.twitter.com/yvZ5LjZuqN — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) July 8, 2021

The hottest days of the next heat wave throughout the central CA interior will be Friday through Monday. Here are forecast high temperatures during that period.#cawx pic.twitter.com/uUqs5JSnKv — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 8, 2021