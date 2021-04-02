The heat is on. Near-record temps expected for Friday before an Easter Sunday cooldown

It’s going to be a warm Easter weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting near-record temperatures on Friday for Fresno and other parts of the Central Valley (read Bakersfield). We’ll get back to seasonal norms, yes, but not until next week.

Fresno is expected to reach 87 degrees on Friday, tying the record-high for April 2, which was set back in 1985. It would be the second day of near 90 degrees temperatures for Fresno, nearly 20 degrees warmer than the typical highs for the start of April.

High temperatures generally hover in the 70s for the month, according to the National Weather Service, though daily record highs have reached into the high 90s (97 on April 13, 1898) and even into triple digits (101 on April 24, 1910). Bakersfield is expected to hit 89 degrees for a second day. It broke a 20-year-old record high on Thursday.

High temperatures will be as much as 16-18 degrees above average this afternoon. Record heat will be possible across the San Joaquin Valley as high temperatures make it into the mid 80’s to near 90 degrees. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UVJZZMy6F0 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 2, 2021

The ridge of high pressure that’s causing the warmth will last into Saturday, the Weather Service says, though westerly winds are possible through the passes of the West Side Hills on Saturday evening making for a much cooler Easter Sunday

On an up note, morning temperature will be seasonably cool, the Weather Service says.

For those looking to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, the Weather Service is urging caution around area rivers and streams. They may seem inviting given the warmer-than-normal temperatures and potential for Easter weekend gatherings, but can be dangerous. While outside temperatures are around 90 degrees, temperatures in the swift-moving water can range from 40-50 degrees, increasing potential risk of hypothermia, especially in children.