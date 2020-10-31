Is rain finally on Fresno horizon for next weekend? What the Weather Service says is in store

Rain could arrive in the Fresno area next weekend, according to the National Weather Service Office in Hanford, though certainly not a lot.

Models indicated a storm system could arrive next Friday, with rain falling in Fresno some time the next day.

“I do think next weekend is our first realistic shot to see rainfall in a long time,” lead meteorologist Bill South said Saturday night. “We have models that are reliable about 7 to 10 days in the future hinting at possibly a storm impacting next weekend. Some of the more specific details of the movement and location of the storm system is still in question.”

The last measurable rainfall in Fresno was on May 18. Rainfall was recorded at 0.11 inches.

But even if there is some rain coming, don’t expect it to be a long-lasting event, South said.

Rainfall could last off and on for a couple of hours at some point during the day, he said.

Any snow in the Sierra is expected to be no lower than 8,000 feet in elevation.

In the meantime to start the week, mostly sunny skies will remain, with haze from the wildfires continuing along with temperatures expected to reach highs in the 80s.

South said temperatures will decrease once the storm system moves in Friday. The forecast calls for a high in the mid-70s Friday, then into the low 60s Saturday.