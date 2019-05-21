Yosemite
Visiting Yosemite this Memorial Day weekend? You’d better plan ahead
Yosemite National Park visitors are being urged to plan ahead as park officials expect a busy time for Memorial Day weekend, and Tioga Road remains closed.
Park officials are advising visitors to arrive before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m., and park to vehicles at the day-parking areas in Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls or Half Dome Village.
They’re expecting Yosemite Valley parking to fill early as there are limited spaces.
Officials also say visitors use the free bus shuttle service, bike paths or hiking trails after parking. Tioga Road, which crosses through the park, remains closed.
The Half Dome cables are still down, and will remain down at least through May 30 due to snow and ice on the trail.
Visitors are being asked to come prepared for winter hiking conditions, and possibly turn back if they experience challenging conditions while hiking. That includes unexpected water crossings, snow and ice on trails.
All campgrounds on Yosemite Valley, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow are all booked through the long weekend, but park officials say there are campground and lodging options in the surrounding communities, according to the news release.
