This Central Valley city has some of the nation’s longest commutes. See what it’s like
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
Elisha Nelson's son Aidan died at age 12 after when a tumor that initially caused paralysis recurred last year. Now she has begun to raise money for the adaptive sports program Valley Children's Hospital to fulfill her son's wish.
Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.