Colin Kaepernick highlights how long he has been out of NFL in video on social media

“5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

That was the caption of a video former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

The video begins with “Denied Work For” caption and 889 days, which represents the last time Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, appeared in a game in the NFL.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns throughout his NFL career and has been outspoken in civil issues.

He sparked controversy in 2016 with his protests during the national anthem prior to games, a stance against racial injustice.

Kaepernick grew up in Turlock and starred at the University of Nevada before being drafted by the 49ers in 2011.

Earlier this year, Kaepernick and the NFL settled a grievance over his claims that the NFL’s owners colluded against signing him to a contract.