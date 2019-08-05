California lawmaker brings back $25 gun tax plan after multiple mass shootings

Police respond in force to Dayton shooting At least nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a shooter opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2019. The suspect was shot dead by police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At least nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a shooter opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2019. The suspect was shot dead by police.

In the wake of multiple recent mass shootings, a California lawmaker announced Monday that he is reviving his bill to tax firearm sales in the state.

“No more thoughts and prayers. The time for action is now,” Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, said in a statement.

His Assembly Bill 18 would apply a $25 excise tax on all sales of handguns and semiautomatic rifles. It stalled in a committee in May, which usually signals a bill’s failure.

Levine on Monday said he plans to reintroduce the proposal with an urgency clause that would allow lawmakers to consider it even though it did not clear a committee. He also plans to amend it to include an additional excise tax on sales of ammunition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Revenue from the gun and bullet sales would go toward the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program, “with preference given to programs that have been shown to be the most effective at reducing violence and to applicants in cities or regions disproportionately affected by violence,” according to a statement from Levine’s office.

AB 18’s renewal comes more than a week after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, and just days after massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“While Washington refuses to take action, California can take a bold step forward to end gun violence. A $25 tax on firearms is a small amount for gun owners to pay to stem the tragic violence guns inflict on innocent Californians and will create a permanent and desperately needed funding source to reduce gun violence in our state,” Levine said in a statement.

Lawmakers return to Sacramento from recess next Monday.