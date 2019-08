A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Stockton on Saturday morning, police said.

The crash occurred on the train tracks on the 2600 block of West Lane around 7:30 a.m., according to Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.

The victim, who was not identified as of 1:45 p.m., was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Amtrak trains have resumed their normal schedule, Silva said.

