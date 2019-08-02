Man pleads guilty to starting 2018 Klamathon Fire in Siskiyou County

Time lapse of Klamathon Fire’s rapid growth A time lapse showing the Klamathon Fire near the California-Oregon border. The blaze started Thursday in Siskiyou County and had burned more than 21,000 acres by Saturday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time lapse showing the Klamathon Fire near the California-Oregon border. The blaze started Thursday in Siskiyou County and had burned more than 21,000 acres by Saturday morning.

A man who was charged with starting the Klamathon Fire in Siskiyou County last year pleaded guilty Thursday.

According to court records, John Colin Eagle Skoda pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday: causing a fire to inhabited structures or property, causing a fire to forest land and causing a fire to property. Several lesser charges were dismissed as part of his deal with prosecutors.

Skoda, 32, dialed 911 at the start of the fire, which burned most of the month of July 2018 in and around the town of Hornbrook. The blaze charred more than 38,000 acres along portions of Interstate 5 in the state’s extreme north, as well as a small portion of Oregon. The fire prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents living between Yreka and Medford, Oregon.

John Karl Bermel, 72 of Hornbrook died in the fire on July 6, and three firefighters were injured during fire suppression. Thousands of residents had to evacuate, and 82 structures were destroyed between the two states, according to Cal Fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the time of his indictment, Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus that Skoda called 911 after allegedly starting the fire on a friend’s property, and he has “never been hard to find, I think I’d classify him as pretty cooperative,” The Bee previously reported.

Skoda’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Yreka.