See stunning $9.8 million Carmel estate rising above Monterey Bay

The listing price of a bold, eco-friendly estate off the California coast in Carmel has been reduced another $200,000 to $9.8 million.

The Ron Mann-designed home, dubbed “Tres Paraguas,” or “Three Umbrellas,” features three giant rectangular steel roofts that float above a trio of concrete buildings, each resting on 26-foot Douglas fir columns.

Sonoma resident Ron Mann—who’s been featured in Architectural Digest, Western Interiors and The New York Times—is known for designing homes with natural materials, colors and textures.

Sitting on 4.75 private acres with incredible views of Monterey Bay and Santa Cruz, the pueblo-inspired modern home at 566 Aguajito Road comes with a bit of mystique, according to the listing agents, from the sun-filled atria to secret elements such as a concealed pantry and a hidden bedroom suite behind a bookcase.

The 12,481 square-foot home has four bedrooms and six baths. The 12-foot glass panels slide that slide into the walls open onto a half-acre enclosed pavilion with a lawn, pool, spa and outdoor bar and kitchen.

“The living areas are sublime, filled with exquisite finishes and details of skilled artisans,” according to the listing. “The entire layout is designed for relaxation, time-off living and year-round entertaining.”

The home, built in 2012, has been called a masterpiece, and once listed for $36 million in 2013, and $18.5 million two years later, before dropping to $9.95 million in 2018, according to MLS listings.

Compass agents Mark Peterson and Dana Bambace are the listing agents. The exact price of the estate is $9.795 million.