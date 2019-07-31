Fact check: Did Kamala Harris block evidence that would have freed death row inmates?

Watch Kamala Harris and Joe Biden debate over healthcare Kamala Harris and Joe Biden debated over healthcare at the second round of Democratic Debates on July 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris and Joe Biden debated over healthcare at the second round of Democratic Debates on July 31, 2019.

During Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard went after California Sen. Kamala Harris over her record as the state’s attorney general and San Francisco’s district attorney.

Biden alluded to a crime lab scandal her office handled that resulted in more than 1,000 drug cases being dismissed. Gabbard claimed Harris “blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until she was forced to do so.”

Both of these statements are accurate.

Longtime San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi criticized Harris’s handling of the crime lab situation during a January interview with The Sacramento Bee in January.

The lab was closed after it was determined that a top technician, who testified on prosecutors’ behalf for drug cases, mishandled drug samples seized from suspects.

While the San Francisco Police Department was responsible for running the lab, not Harris’s district attorney office, a court ruled in 2010 that the district attorney’s office violated defendants’ constitutional rights by not disclosing what it knew about the tainted drug evidence.

Judge Anne-Christine Masullo wrote in her decision that prosecutors “at the highest levels of the district attorney’s office knew that Madden was not a dependable witness at trial and that there were serious concerns regarding the crime lab.”

Kevin Cooper case

In February, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered new DNA testing in the 1983 murder case of Kevin Cooper. Cooper came within hours of execution in 2004 after being charged with the murders of an adult couple and two children. Harris opposed the testing when she was the state’s attorney general.

She has since said she supports DNA testing and encouraged Newsom to approve Cooper’s clemency request. She did not offer specifics on why she did not approve the testing during her tenure.

She called a New York Times columnist last year, telling him, “I feel awful about this.”

Harris’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.