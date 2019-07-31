California
Smoke billows from building at San Francisco International Airport
See smoke visible for miles from San Francisco airport building
A two-alarm fire erupted Wednesday morning at the United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport, forcing the building to be evacuated, according to Bay Area news reports.
Smoke billowing from the fire (see video above) could be seen seen for miles, social media users reported.
Crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries, according to ABC 7.
Passenger flights were not affected, KTVU reported.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire appeared to have been caused by a malfunctioning HVAC unit on the roof.
