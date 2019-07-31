Smoke billows from building at San Francisco International Airport

See smoke visible for miles from San Francisco airport building A two-alarm fire erupted July 31, 2019 at the United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport, forcing the building to be evacuated, according to Bay Area news reports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-alarm fire erupted July 31, 2019 at the United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport, forcing the building to be evacuated, according to Bay Area news reports.

A two-alarm fire erupted Wednesday morning at the United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport, forcing the building to be evacuated, according to Bay Area news reports.

Smoke billowing from the fire (see video above) could be seen seen for miles, social media users reported.

Crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries, according to ABC 7.

Passenger flights were not affected, KTVU reported.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire appeared to have been caused by a malfunctioning HVAC unit on the roof.