‘Rape’ spray-painted on Catholic church tied to misconduct probe, Calif. police say

Screengrab from KBAK video

Someone spray-painted the word “rape” early Wednesday on the outside of a Catholic church linked to sexual misconduct allegations in Bakersfield, California, KGET reported.

Bakersfield police are investigating the vandalism at St Francis of Assisi Parish Catholic Church, in which a trash can also may have been set on fire, KERO reported.

Someone spray-painted the word “rape” in white paint across the church doors, a glass bulletin board case, walls and pillars, KBAK reported.

The church has turned over surveillance video to police, according to the station.

The Bakersfield Police Department last week closed an investigation of sexual battery allegations dating back to the 1990s against the church’s Monsignor Craig Harrison, KFSN reported. Police cited insufficient evidence.

The Diocese of Fresno said in a statement that Harrison remains under suspension while police investigations continue into other sexual misconduct allegations against him in Firebaugh and Merced, where he also served, according to the station.

