California
72-year-old man beaten with crowbar after interrupting burglary, San Diego police say
A 72-year-old San Diego man arrived home Monday morning to find a burglar wearing ski goggles trying to break into his garage, KSWB reported.
The intruder beat the man with a crowbar, inflicting life-threatening head injuries, and stole his minivan about 9:45 a.m. in the city’s Clairemont neighborhood, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Police later arrested Daniel Dubois, 33, of San Diego on suspicion of the attack, the Times of San Diego reported. Officers retrieved the resident’s Toyota Sienna.
On Wednesday, intruders attacked an 87-year-old man in the same neighborhood as he put together a ceiling fan in his home, KNSD reported. They threatened him with scissors, beat him with the disassembled fan blades and stole his truck, police say.
Police arrested John Slobig, 59, and Terry Jones, 53, on suspicion of the incident Monday, KGTV reported. Investigators are still seeking a third man involved in the robbery.
