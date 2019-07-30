See it: Sugar Ray Leonard estate for sale at knockout price of $52 million

Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard’s L.A. estate packs a punch at $52 million - Take a look The Pacific Palisades estate of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard packs a punch at $52 million. If the Olympic gold medal boxer gets his price, it will be among Los Angeles County’s most expensive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pacific Palisades estate of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard packs a punch at $52 million. If the Olympic gold medal boxer gets his price, it will be among Los Angeles County’s most expensive.

The Pacific Palisades estate of Sugar Ray Leonard packs a punch at $52 million.

If the champ gets his price, it will be among Los Angeles County’s priciest home sales this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Leonard took the U.S. Olympic gold medal in 1976, was named “Boxer of the Decade” in the 1980s and became the first professional fighter to win more than $100 million in purses.

Being able to afford to live any way he wanted, Leonard built the Italian villa-style estate with his wife Bernadette. The couple have entertained family and friends there and held large fundraisers for charities for the past 22 years.

“Situated behind double gates, this property offers total privacy and security and seamlessly combines modern luxury with the enchanting elegance of a grand European villa,” the listing reads.

With an ivy-covered façade, the main house offers 7 bedrooms and 16,773 square feet of living space with various wings for entertaining and a kitchen with professional appliances. The private master suite comes with a fireplace, luxurious bath, walk-in closets, and private terrace overlooking stunning ocean and canyon views. The main house also boasts a large gym and media room.



Fireplaces throughout the residence were imported from Europe and the stone floors from Jerusalem.

Outside, a park-like setting unfolds. There are rolling lawns, lush landscaping, abundant patio space, a pool, spa and and tennis court. A two-story guesthouse sits adjacent to the pool comes with a full kitchen.

Sugar Ray Leonard purchased the nearly two acres of land with ocean and canyon views in 1993, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. But it wasn’t until 1997 that he and his wife built their home.

Founded in 1922, the small town of Pacific Palisades is a celebrity mecca. Residents include Matt Damon, Dan Aykroid, Jennifer Garner and Steven Spielberg.

Leonard, 63, won 36 of 40 fights on his way to world titles in five weight divisions between 1977 and 1997. Today, he is a motivational speaker and runs charities for diabetes.

The exact price for the estate is $51.995 million.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, Beverly Hills, is the listing agent.