Firefighters, police join forces in Galt for baby delivery

The Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department and Galt Police Department assisted in a baby delivery Sunday morning at a home in Galt, according to Facebook posts from the two agencies.

Members of the fire department’s Station 45 first arrived at the home, the agencies said on social media. The Galt Police Department said in its post that a police officer joined after calls to assist the fire department, whose medics ultimately delivered the baby. The agencies posted photos of the baby, who was not named, with Capt. Don McCoy.

“This little bundle of joy wanted to ‘beat the heat’’ arriving just after sunrise with a lot of help from Mom and a little help from our firefighters!,” the Cosumnes Fire Department said in its post.