Highway 89 shut down as FBI investigates possible bomb threat near Emerald Bay

Highway 89 is currently closed Friday afternoon near Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe as FBI agents and other police agencies investigate a possible bomb threat, a law enforcement source has told The Sacramento Bee.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies were pursuing two men and a woman who are believed to be carrying explosive devices, according to the unnamed source who was not authorized to discuss the situation. It’s unclear when the situation began, but Caltrans issued an alert of the closure just after 3 p.m.

Law enforcement chased the three suspects around the lake before taking the woman into custody near Emerald Bay, the source said. The two men took off on foot, and authorities are currently searching for them.

The Reno Police Department is also involved, the unnamed source said. An email from the Sacramento FBI field office directed questions to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, which would not comment on the matter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People heading up to Tahoe for the weekend should expect major traffic delays. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Highway 89 is currently closed in the Emerald Bay area due to undisclosed police activity. @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/wuqJ1hZRBL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 26, 2019