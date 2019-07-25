Forward progress stopped on 183-acre Solano County wildfire near I-680, Cal Fire says

A wildfire burning in Solano County has grown to 80 acres by early Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

A wildfire that grew to 183 acres Wednesday evening is nearing containment, with forward progress stopped, Cal Fire said Thursday morning.

The Marshview Fire, located off Marshview Road near Interstate 680 just south of Cordelia, is now 80 percent contained, Cal Fire said in an incident update.

The fire has not prompted any evacuation orders, nor have any injuries or damage to structures been reported.

Crews will continue to mop up hot spots and build containment lines in the fire Thursday, according to Cal Fire’s update.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW