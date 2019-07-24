Study shows best cars to buy online in Sacramento, Modesto

Save $3,250? Here are best cars to buy online in Sacramento area While purchasing a vehicle through an online dealer can save consumers time and hassle, a new study by car search engine iSeeCars.com found that online dealerships can also save them money. Here is the data for Sacramento. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While purchasing a vehicle through an online dealer can save consumers time and hassle, a new study by car search engine iSeeCars.com found that online dealerships can also save them money. Here is the data for Sacramento.

A new study that analyzed more than 9.4 million used cars sold in 2018 concluded that consumers can save 0.8 percent, or $185, on average by buying vehicles from an online dealership over a traditional dealership.

Breaking the numbers down for the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area, the study by iSeeCars.com showed the average savings over brick-and-mortar dealerships as high as $3,250.

Here are the cars with the best online deals in the Sacramento area, showing average savings over local dealers.





Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 10.1 percent, or $3,250

Jeep Grand Cherokee, 9.2 percent, or $2,735

Toyota Corolla, 9 percent, or $1,343

Honda CR-V, 8.9 percent, or $1,842

Mercedes Benz C-Class, 8.4 percent, or $2,585.

“Today’s car buyer wants to spend as little time as possible at the car dealership,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly in a satement. “While online shopping has become commonplace in most consumer segments, car shoppers might be reluctant to purchase their vehicle online because it’s such a major purchase. However, they might not be aware that purchasing a used vehicle through an online dealer such as Carvana, Shift, or VROOM might amount to significant savings and they can still get peace of mind thanks to return policies and rigorous vehicle inspections.”

It’s not only convenience and savings that online shoppers get, Ly added. Online dealers rigorously inspect all their vehicles and offer free protection plans, too, she said.