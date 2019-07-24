California
80-acre wildfire burning near I-680 in Solano County, Cal Fire says
An 80-acre fire was burning Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 680, south of Cordelia in Solano County, Cal Fire said.
California Highway Patrol’s Solano office first posted about the fire in a tweet at 11:12 a.m., saying Lopes Road was closed between Marshview Road and Parish Road.
Lopes Road runs near I-680, but the CHP said the freeway was not affected by the fire at that time.
Cal Fire is referring to the vegetation fire as the Marshview Fire. The fire was reported at 80 acres and 0 percent contained as of Cal Fire’s initial incident report, posted just after 12:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been reported damaged, with no evacuation orders issued as of 12:40 p.m.
