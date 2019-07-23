Gavin Newsom reveals plan for California DMV. Why he warns of longer wait times

California DMV customers angry over rising wait times Customers across California are experiencing rising wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles. People at the Sacramento South field office on July 26, 2018 were particularly frustrated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers across California are experiencing rising wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles. People at the Sacramento South field office on July 26, 2018 were particularly frustrated.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is dealing with an abundance of problems ranging from long wait times to outdated technology and poor customer service., according to a new report Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released Tuesday,

The 18-page report largely focuses on the DMV’s challenges with implementing Real ID — a program mandated by federal law that requires people to get an updated ID card by Oct. 1, 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter other federal facilities without a passport.

As many as 28.2 million Californians could request a Real ID between March 2019 and October 2020, raising the possibility of long wait times for customers.

“The DMV is not out of the woods yet,” the report said. “Significant challenges remain between now and October of 2020, and these strains may continue to mean frustrating wait times for customers.”

To prevent these delays from happening, Government Operations Agency Secretary Marybel Batjer in the report outlines a series of recommendations to fix a department Newsom once called ‘chronically mismanaged.” She was the leader of the DMV ‘strike team’ Newsom commissioned to analyze the department.

“The DMV is the retail face of government,” Newsom said at a press conference. There’s a reason people don’t like government. They say government cannot do it job.”

Among the plans now being deployed are personalized mailers nudging customers to get their card immediately and changes to the DMV’s website to clarify the steps customers need to take to get a Real ID.

The DMV has also issued a few hundreds cards by holding “pop-up” DMVs with large companies, such as Health Net and Intel.

The report promotes a new analytical projection model to strategically fill open windows at DMV offices by highest improvement improvements and recommends procedural improvements for technicians to reduce the time needed to scan and authenticate documents required for Real ID.

“We want to encourage people to go to the DMV when they need to ... We don’t want this huge surge. If you need a Real ID, go now,” Batjer said.

Newsom’s strike team also offered a series of proposals to address other issues.

The DMV will soon accept credit card payments at field offices, a goal that Newsom highlighted in January when he announced his first budget proposal. The project will start at the Davis DMV by the end of September before expanding to Fresno, Victorsville and Roseville the following month. The technology will then be offered at all 172 field offices.

The DMV also has awarded contracts to IBM and CGI to begin efforts to stabilize an outdated technological infrastructure that has created connectivity issues and system outages.

The report also urges the DMV to address back logs at call centers by hiring more workers. In 2018, the average hold time was 55 minutes. Those delays constantly change but rose to 60 minutes recently.

The strike team report makes only a short mention of Motor Voter, the state-mandated program that automatically registers Californians to vote when they renew drivers’ licenses. The department acknowledged making mroe than 100,000 registration errors when it launched the program last year.

At a Tuesday news conference, Newsom also appointed a permanent DMV director. Steve Gordon will replace Acting Director Kathleen Webb, pending approval by the state Senate. Gordan was a managing partner zTransforms from 2017 to 2019 — a company that provides technology and consulting services to transform businesses. He also worked as vice president of technical services for Cisco from 1993 to 2011. He has minimal experience in government, though he did work as an auditor for San Diego County from 1983 to 1984. He is registered to vote with no party preference.

