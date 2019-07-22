Nearly 50-acre wildfire burning near Lake Berryessa, evacuations underway

Watch time-lapse of brush fire in Napa County Time-lapse video of a brush fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County on July 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time-lapse video of a brush fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County on July 22, 2019.

What started as a small vegetation fire near Lake Berryessa has grown to a wildfire reaching almost 50 acres, Cal Fire said.

The Canyon Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Rd, according to Cal Fire.

At 3:34 p.m., the fire had grown to 45 acres, the West Plainfield Fire Department said on Twitter.

Highway 128 is closed from Wragg Canyon Road to Markley Cove, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesman for California Highway Patrol Napa.

Evacuations are underway on the south side of Wragg Canyon Rd, though the area is not heavily populated, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze is burning close to where the Wragg Fire was in 2015. The fire destroyed over 8,000 acres and took two weeks to contain.