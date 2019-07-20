Your TV isn’t broken: CBS blacked out on DirecTV, U-Verse after deal with AT&T fails

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” one of many CBS shows not being shown on AT&T-owned DirecTV and U-Verse pay-TV services. Subscribers of DirecTV satellite and U-Verse fiber TV service, both owned by AT&T, are without CBS-owned stations in Sacramento and a handful of other major media markets after talks broke down between the two media giants over how the former pays the latter for programming. CBS

On July 20, 1969, viewers coast to coast sat glued to televisions as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin began their descent to the lunar surface. The majority of TV sets in America that night were tuned to the 32-hour marathon of coverage provided by CBS and its marquee anchor, Walter Cronkite.

Fifty years later, some pay-TV customers trying to watch CBS may feel like their on the dark side of the moon.

Subscribers of DirecTV satellite and U-Verse fiber TV service, both owned by AT&T, are without CBS-owned stations in Sacramento and a handful of other major media markets after talks broke down between the two media giants over how the former pays the latter for programming.

Subscribers’ lost access to KOVR, better known as CBS 13, as well as other channels owned and operated by CBS Corp. – such as CW 31 (KMAX) in Sacramento, KPIX channel 5 in San Francisco, KCAL channel 9 in Los Angeles and even Smithsonian Channel and CBS Sports Network.

After failing to reach a deal with CBS by 11 Pacific Friday night, AT&T Corp. lost authorization to carry the channels for its customer base of 24 million households.

“After months of negotiations, CBS is simply looking to receive fair value for its popular programming,” CBS said in a statement Saturday morning. “The DirecTV deal expiring tonight was signed in 2012 and is nowhere close to today’s fair market terms for CBS content.”

In addition, DirecTV cut signal for all CBS affiliates on its DirecTV Now app, used to stream programming on mobile devices. In all, CBS said, more than 100 media markets have lost the ability to watch its network without a workaround.

That means shows like “Big Brother,” “Good Day Sacramento,” “60 Minutes,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” will be unavailable for DirecTV and U-Verse customers for the foreseeable future. If the impasse drags on, Sacramento subscribers may even miss San Francisco Giants games carried on CW 31 – the next game to be shown on KMAX will be Aug. 16.

“While we continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that AT&T agrees to fair terms soon, the loss of CBS programming could last a long time,” CBS said.

Retransmission fees

Blackouts are not new for pay-TV customers. In 2018, there were 140 television blackouts, down from more than 200 the year before, according to the American Television Alliance, a lobbying group funded by cable and satellite providers.

At issue is the amount of money CBS and the other broadcasting giants have demanded from cable and satellite companies for carrying their signals, known as retransmission fees. Last year, television station owners collected a combined $10 billion in such fees, up from $9.3 billion in 2017, the alliance said. Even as viewership of traditional broadcasters has declined, networks have wanted more money for the carriage, according AT&T, the nation’s largest pay-TV distributor.

“The problem is that broadcasters, like CBS, demand more money for shows that their viewers – our subscribers – are watching less,” AT&T wrote to Congress on Friday. “Our customers are fed up with these tactics. They are tired of the endless cycle of price increases and blackouts.”

Likewise, CBS blamed AT&T for the impasse.

“AT&T’s willingness to deprive its customers of valuable content has become routine over the last few weeks and months, and recent negotiations have regularly resulted in carriage disputes, blackouts and popular channels being removed from their service,” CBS said in a statement.

The distributors, meanwhile, have their own struggles, hoping to hold down costs as it loses customers to lower-cost streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. AT&T says DirecTV has lost about 1 million subscribers in the last year. Pay-TV providers face challenges from the programmers too, as CBS has on-demand subscriptions for its network shows and its premium channel Showtime.

Programming was replaced by an onscreen graphic at around 11:15 p.m. Friday. The message, carried on U-Verse in parts of Sacramento, read, “CBS, the owner of this channel has removed it from your lineup despite our request to keep it available to you,” directing watchers to an AT&T website with details on the company’s dispute with CBS, as well as another national media group, Nexstar, which owns a constellation of 171 local stations affiliated with CBS, as well as with NBC, ABC and Fox.

In all, CBS O&O’s, as they are known, include 15 CBS stations in cities such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Detroit. The company also operates 8 CW affiiliates, three independent stations and two MyNetwork affiliates.

Officials from KOVR, the Sacramento CBS station, were not immediately available for comment. An employee who answered the phone in the CBS 13 newsroom said he was not authorized to speak on the matter, but said the station had received several calls Saturday morning, adding it’s “been a talker, for sure.”

How to watch CBS

Ahead of the blackout, AT&T encouraged customers to use its Locast app, which streams local content from CBS and other networks to mobile devices. Both companies have promoted the use of CBS’ All Access streaming service, which costs $5.99 a month.

For those who prefer large screens, customers can dust off an old antenna to receive CBS over the air, though they will need a newer television capable of deciphering digital signals. A better bet would be to install a digital antenna to receive KOVR, KMAX and the other Sacramento-area broadcasters.

CBS says viewers can keep up on the latest information by visiting keepcbs.com or by calling 855-553-3722.

As a last resort, you may want to get cozy with a neighbor who has service with Comcast, Consolidated Communications or Dish.