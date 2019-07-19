FBI fugitive Aleksandr Maslov captured four years after charges of large-scale fraud

How to protect yourself from credit card fraud Ed Fritz from the Boise Police Department gives tips on how to keep your bank accounts tied to debit and credit cards from getting drained. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ed Fritz from the Boise Police Department gives tips on how to keep your bank accounts tied to debit and credit cards from getting drained.

FBI fugitive and one-time Sacramento resident Aleksandr Maslov was apprehended in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday nearly four years after he was federally charged with large-scale fraud, according to a tweet from the FBI’s Sacramento field office.

Maslov and three other defendants allegedly created 70 fake businesses with plausible-sounding names – “Best Box,” “Marshall Store,” “Stop Shop Market” – that they used to make charges on more than 119,000 credit cards, according to a 2015 news release from the Eastern District of California’s Department of Justice.

On Aug. 27, 2015, Maslov was charged with 24 counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud, compounded in 2016 by two further counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government via tax fraud, as listed on his FBI wanted profile.

He was arrested and released on bond, according to the 2015 news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But he failed to appear at his trial confirmation hearing in October 2018, according to his profile. The United States District Court, Eastern District of California, in Sacramento issued a federal arrest warrant in January.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.