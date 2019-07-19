Two riots in two days at California prison involve 183 inmates

She was reprimanded for brawling on ‘Jailbirds.’ How former inmate feels about Netflix show Katrina Haslam speaks about her time on the Netflix show “Jailbirds” on Monday, June 24, 2019. Haslam is seen being reprimanded on the show for her role in the brawl in Episode 5. She's also seen making “jailhouse syrup.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Katrina Haslam speaks about her time on the Netflix show “Jailbirds” on Monday, June 24, 2019. Haslam is seen being reprimanded on the show for her role in the brawl in Episode 5. She's also seen making “jailhouse syrup.”

Thursday morning’s riot was the second in two days at Pleasant Valley State Prison, where 142 inmates rioted at noon Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The two riots, which were in different facilities at the prison, were unrelated, said Lt. Jose Benavides, a corrections department spokesman.

The corrections department published a news release Thursday afternoon saying a morning attack by three inmates on a fourth had escalated to a 41-inmate riot in the Facility B recreation yard. Correctional officers quelled the riot with chemical agents and two warning shots. Three inmates were injured, according to the release.

The Bee inquired about a Wednesday riot based on reader inquiries. Benavides said 142 inmates rioted at noon Wednesday at the Facility C recreation yard. The department did not publish a press release about the Wednesday riot.

Correctional officers quelled the incident with chemical agents, which Benavides said can include pepper spray and pepper powder dispensed in hand grenades.

Three inmates were transported out of the prison for medical care after sustaining puncture wounds and are in stable or fair condition, Benavides said. No correctional officers were injured, he said.