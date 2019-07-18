Woman’s body found near Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur identified

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The body of a woman found near Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur on Tuesday has been identified as 61-year-old Heather East of Monterey, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

East died by drowning, and authorities do not suspect foul play, the Sheriff’s Office said. She had been reported missing on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area, somewhere near the Sycamore Canyon Road/Pfeiffer Beach area, after they received a call from someone who had discovered East’s body near the shore.

Her car was found in the beach parking lot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pfeiffer Beach is just off Highway 1, about 74 miles north of Cambria.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Tribune reporter Kathe Tanner contributed to this story.