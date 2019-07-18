Hostage-holding kidnapping suspect fatally shot by Stanislaus deputies in Modesto

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A kidnapping suspect who held his victim hostage with a firearm after being confronted by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies was fatally shot Wednesday night in Modesto, the Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Vine and Madison streets, according to a news release. Deputies were investigating a reported kidnapping and false imprisonment when they located the suspect, Stephen Murray, 52, of Modesto.

They had a warrant for his arrest and saw that the victim was with him, police said. When deputies attempted to arrest Murray, he used the victim as a hostage. Details have not been released, but at least one deputy shot Murray, who died at the scene. The victim was uninjured.

The weapon used by Murray was found to be a replica, the news release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because the shooting occurred within Modesto, the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will be lead on the shooting investigation.

Three investigations are underway, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings. One is by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, another by the MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, and the third by the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Modesto Police Detective Sean Martin at 209-572-9500.

The shooting comes on the heels of a man’s death Wednesday morning following a Tuesday evening struggle with deputies in south Modesto.

We’ll have more information on both cases as it becomes available.