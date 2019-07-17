Fight over vacuum salesman lands possible life sentence for Sacramento man

Kyle Sroka’s bad day could send him to prison for life, two years after he riddled his victim with bullets in a bizarre fight over an overly eager door-to-door vacuum salesman’s pitch.

A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Sroka, 30, Wednesday of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm at the trial before Judge Eugene Balonon.

The jury also found true allegations that Sroka used a firearm to cause great bodily injury. Sroka faces up to 34 years to life in state prison in the March 2017 shooting, Sacramento County district attorney’s officials announced Wednesday.

Sentencing before Balonon is set for Sept. 10. Sroka remains held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail.

An angry Sroka fired nine rounds from his Glock handgun into his friend March 21, 2017, in the backyard of his Sacramento-area home, prosecutors said. His victim survived after he was rushed into emergency surgery.

The victim’s apparent mistake: protesting Sroka’s rough treatment of a particularly pushy vacuum salesman.

Sroka had reportedly invited the salesman into his home to hang out with his friends, but eventually grew tired of the vacuum man’s sales pitch, according to the account of events detailed in the DA’s Wednesday news release.

Sroka swore at the salesman and told him to leave the house.

When victim protested Sroka’s treatment of the salesman, heated words were exchanged and Sroka threatened to get his gun and open fire. Sacramento County prosecutors say the victim punched Sroka 10 times in the face to stop him from getting his gun and then vandalized the home before heading outside.

The victim got as far as Sroka’s backyard before Sroka cut him down with as many as nine shots from his Glock handgun, prosecutors said. Sroka was arrested at the scene.