Actor Jeff Goldblum took in the Destruction Derby at the Stanislaus fair. Here’s why

Actor Jeff Goldblum attended Tuesday evening’s Destruction Derby at the Stanislaus County Fair to gather material for an upcoming TV series.

He plans to feature motor homes being demolished in a documentary series for the National Geographic channel called “The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum.” It will air in November.

“They had researched demolition derbies and motor home derbies,” fair spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas said by email later Tuesday. “With our history of over 60 years having the derby at the Stanislaus County Fair, the filming production research team had found our website and YouTube channel showcasing the motor home derby.”

Goldblum has a long list of movie and TV credits, such as “Jurassic Park” and “The Fly.”

Well-known entertainers are no stranger to the fair, but they mostly perform on the Variety Free Stage rather than turning up in the noisy arena. The 2019 fair runs through Sunday, July 21, at the Turlock fairgrounds.

For the record, Karlie Mathews of Beaumont, Riverside County, won the 2019 motor home derby.