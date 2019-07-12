Gang investigation results in 38 arrests, prevents planned murder, robbery

Captain Brandon Gillespie with the Modesto Police Department discusses Operation Red Desert on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Modesto Police department in Modesto, Calif. jlee@modbee.com

A multi-agency gang investigation prevented a murder and home invasion robbery and culminated in 38 arrests on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials from the Modesto Police Department were joined at a press conference Friday by representatives from the California Highway Patrol and the state Department of Justice to announce the arrests and seizure of 21 guns, nearly $16,000 in cash and various illegal drugs.

Police Chief Galen Carroll said the investigation involved his department as well as several partner agencies — and in the middle of it, his detectives had to divert their attention to a homicide.

“While we were stretched very thin ... we had the senseless homicide of Cinnamon Eades,” Carroll said. Investigators paused their sweep preparations to handle that case, in which they arrested a suspect within eight hours.

MPD Capt. Brandon Gillespie said the investigation started last year, when “investigators stated to see an uptick in violence.”

Detectives found a connection to the violence from the Norteno street gang and the Nuestra Familia prison gang. The local street gang members were receiving orders from the prison gang in a carefully orchestrated, almost corporate organization: “They were paying taxes to the Nuestra Familia prison gang and receiving orders.”

Charges on the 38 suspects include conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and home invasion robbery.

