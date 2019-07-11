SLO police chief’s lost gun recovered from Los Osos man. His brother-in-law turned him in

SLO police chief apologizes for ‘carelessness’ of leaving gun in bathroom San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant.

The San Luis Obispo police chief’s gun was found Thursday night, a day after she reported it had gone missing after she left it in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco, police said.

A Los Osos man identified as Skeeter Carlos Mangan, 30, told officers he picked it up and put it in his pocket when he found it at the restaurant and then took it home, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The man’s brother-in-law reportedly called the Sheriff’s Office to let them know Mangan had it, the release says. Investigators questioned Mangan and confirmed he had the firearm.

Chief Deanna Cantrell issued a video apology Wednesday night for inadvertently leaving her gun behind in a stall at the restaurant on Los Osos Valley Road, where she’d stopped to eat lunch at about noon.

She realized her mistake within minutes and went back to get the weapon, but it wasn’t there, a city press release stated.

Cantrell acknowledged the mistake was “irresponsible and careless,” adding she has “no excuses for my actions.”

“I talk about transparency, and therefore want to be as transparent as possible when we do things right as well as when we do not,” Cantrell said. “I believe in our relationships being built on trust, and hope that this furthers that goal. I inadvertently left my firearm in a public restroom and it has not been recovered.”