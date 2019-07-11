Kamala Harris, Ocasio-Cortez team up to give ex-cons a chance at federal housing assistance

Ocasio-Cortez calls out Kobach’s involvement with Census citizenship question Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted Kris Kobach’s involvement in adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census during the House Oversight Committees’ contempt hearing for Attorney General William Barr and Secretary Wilbur Ross. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted Kris Kobach’s involvement in adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census during the House Oversight Committees’ contempt hearing for Attorney General William Barr and Secretary Wilbur Ross.

People with a criminal record could soon be able to apply for federal housing assistance, under a bill put forward by California Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

“The War on Drugs has grown far beyond our criminal justice system - it’s also evolved into a poverty trap for impacted families,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in support of the bill Wednesday.





Harris tweeted that “too many people come out of the criminal justice system only to face additional barriers to transitioning back into their community.”

Today I’m proud to work w/ @SenKamalaHarris to undo “1-Strike” rules that take housing opportunities away from communities caught in the War on Drugs. https://t.co/1gncQ1Yiwk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2019

The team-up between the Democratic presidential primary frontrunner candidate and the progressive superstar comes amidst what CNN has dubbed “the AOC primary,” wherein high-profile Democratic candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with Harris, have collaborated with Ocasio-Cortez on bills or other issues.

It isn’t always for politics.

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez made headlines earlier this year when they recorded themselves talking about the finale of Game of Thrones. (Spoiler: They weren’t happy with it).

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has not yet made an endorsement in the crowded primary field.