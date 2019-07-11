California
Kamala Harris, Ocasio-Cortez team up to give ex-cons a chance at federal housing assistance
Ocasio-Cortez calls out Kobach’s involvement with Census citizenship question
People with a criminal record could soon be able to apply for federal housing assistance, under a bill put forward by California Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
“The War on Drugs has grown far beyond our criminal justice system - it’s also evolved into a poverty trap for impacted families,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in support of the bill Wednesday.
Harris tweeted that “too many people come out of the criminal justice system only to face additional barriers to transitioning back into their community.”
The team-up between the Democratic presidential primary frontrunner candidate and the progressive superstar comes amidst what CNN has dubbed “the AOC primary,” wherein high-profile Democratic candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with Harris, have collaborated with Ocasio-Cortez on bills or other issues.
It isn’t always for politics.
Warren and Ocasio-Cortez made headlines earlier this year when they recorded themselves talking about the finale of Game of Thrones. (Spoiler: They weren’t happy with it).
Ocasio-Cortez has not yet made an endorsement in the crowded primary field.
Comments