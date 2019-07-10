Stanislaus County prosecutors charge Stockton fire chief accused of domestic violence

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Stanislaus County prosecutors have filed a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Stockton Fire Chief Erik Anthony Newman, who is accused of injuring a person whose used to live with him in Turlock.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Newman on July 2, charging him with inflicting traumatic injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to Stanislaus Superior Court records. The charge stems from a June 14 reported incident.

Newman, 53, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge by the Turlock Police Department on June 20. It was unclear Wednesday afternoon why prosecutors formally charged Newman with a misdemeanor.

He was arrested at the Stockton City Hall and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail. He was later released after posting a $50,000 bail bond.

Erik Anthony Newman

Newman’s first court appearance has been scheduled to July 19. The Stockton City Manager’s Office has placed Newman on administrative leave.

Newman’s attorney, Albert Ellis, has told The Record of Stockton that his client vehemently denies there was any domestic violence and they will fight the case.

Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar has told The Bee that his department started investigating after receiving a report from the 4600 block of Visions Drive, just south of Taylor Road. Officers received further information a few days later that led to Newman’s arrest.

Newman was named Stockton’s fire chief in December 2015, and he planned to retire June 30, the Record reported. Newman was one of three finalists for a recent chief vacancy in San Francisco, but another person was hired.

There will be more with this news story as soon as information becomes available.