Prisoners clearing brush for Cal Fire disappear in Amador County, officials say

Three inmates clearing brush for Cal Fire went missing on Tuesday, sparking a search in Amador County, according to state prison officials.

The prisoners were last seen around 11 a.m. on work assignment near Mitchell Mine Road, about three miles from Pine Grove Conservation Camp east of Sacramento, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release on Tuesday.

An emergency count by Pine Grove staff just before 2 p.m. revealed that Stanley Hill, 19, Derrick Scott Peterson, 18, and Robert Lee Sneed, 19, had walked off, officials said.

State officials said California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement and Cal Fire were notified early in the afternoon and are helping search for the three missing prisoners.

Authorities described Hill as a 5-foot-11-inch tall African-American man with glasses, Peterson as a 5-foot-10-inch tall Hispanic man and Sneed as a 6-foot-2-inch tall African-American man.

Each man was last seen in “khaki shirts, green T-shirts, blue jeans and boots. They may be carrying red duffle bags,” authorities said.

Anyone who thinks they see one of the prisoners should call 911 or local authorities immediately, prison officials said.

Officials did not release details on the histories of the escapees, but fire conservation camps are for inmates who volunteer and “have ‘minimum custody’ status, or the lowest classification for inmates based on their sustained good behavior in prison, their conforming to rules within the prison and participation in rehabilitative programming,” according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.