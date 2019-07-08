Grand theft candy: Suspect arrested with $1,000 of sweets stolen from California Safeway

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

No matter how much you love chocolate, you still have to pay for it.

Police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of candy from a Safeway grocery store Sunday evening, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.

A 911 caller reported the theft at about 7:45 p.m. after witnessing an individual push a cart full of items out the door of the Safeway on Prairie City Road without paying, then fleeing in a waiting vehicle, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police arrested Rodney Gaston, 20, of Merced, on suspicion of grand theft and burglary after he was found with more than $1,000 worth of candy stolen from a Folsom Safeway store. Folsom Police Department

Rodney Gaston, a 20-year-old Merced man, was located with the stolen goodies a few miles down Highway 50 and arrested after Safeway employees had identified him as the suspected thief.

Photos posted to social media of Gaston next to the candy haul, spread out on a police cruiser’s hood, show that it was mostly a chocolate affair.

Gaston was booked into Sacramento County jail Sunday night and faces charges of burglary and grand theft, Folsom police said.